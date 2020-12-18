Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.04. 12,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,560. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $145.18.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,731,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,231,000. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,739,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,076,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,861,000 after buying an additional 151,708 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,105,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.