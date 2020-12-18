Zetacoin (ZET) Price Hits $0.0008

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $139,480.11 and $8,098.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,031.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.49 or 0.01348098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00078534 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00299490 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002556 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005673 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,026,777 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.