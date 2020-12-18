Zetacoin Price Up 30.9% This Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $155,209.42 and $7,056.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,999.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.62 or 0.01359288 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00079941 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00277090 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002503 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005683 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,022,286 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

