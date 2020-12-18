Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.11

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $125,589.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00328989 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00041239 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00054009 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,424,251 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

