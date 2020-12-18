ZelCash Market Capitalization Tops $3.22 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001041 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

