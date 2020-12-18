Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) (LON:ZEG) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) (LON:ZEG) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.38). Approximately 6,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 201,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.40).

The firm has a market capitalization of £231.02 million and a P/E ratio of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.99.

About Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) (LON:ZEG)

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

