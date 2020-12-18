Zebi Price Reaches $0.0013 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zebi has a market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Koinex, IDEX and OKEx.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zebi

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, Liquid, Koinex, DDEX, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

