Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.97

Shares of Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 49240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $814.22 million, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Zafgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

