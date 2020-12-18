Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cactus (NYSE:WHD) to “Buy”

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and rents highly-engineered wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its products sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers’ wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. The company operates primarily in the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken. Cactus, Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

WHD stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. 9,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,924. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $35.28.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $62,647.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 77.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 341.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

