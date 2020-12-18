Zacks Investment Research Lowers WNS (NYSE:WNS) to Hold

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. FMR LLC increased its position in WNS by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,436,000 after buying an additional 650,148 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 71.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 815,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,855,000 after acquiring an additional 339,959 shares during the last quarter. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd increased its position in WNS by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd now owns 2,136,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,468,000 after purchasing an additional 335,610 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in WNS by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 767,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WNS by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,631,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,359,000 after purchasing an additional 247,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

