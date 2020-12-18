Zacks Investment Research Lowers Culp (NYSE:CULP) to Hold

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $199.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.23. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in Culp by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 105,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Culp by 21.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Culp by 19.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Culp during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Culp in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

