Zacks: Analysts Expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Announce -$1.00 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to post ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($0.86). SCYNEXIS reported earnings of ($1.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($2.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.72.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 340.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCYX traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,043. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.70.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

