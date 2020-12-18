yOUcash Price Tops $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. One yOUcash token can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $11,700.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded 96.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00059139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.69 or 0.00377027 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00027137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.98 or 0.02485738 BTC.

yOUcash Token Profile

YOUC is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

yOUcash Token Trading

yOUcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.