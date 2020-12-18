Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) Shares Up 1.3%

Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.69. 11,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 58,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 38,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $393,566.70.

About Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU)

There is no company description available for Yellowstone Acquisition Co

