YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $89.29

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.29 and traded as high as $93.69. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $93.69, with a volume of 2,029 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 80.97 and a beta of 1.47.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $899.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

