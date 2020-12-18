Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Trading Up 2.1%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 7,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 20,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YARIY. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is 86.45%.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

