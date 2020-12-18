YAM v1 Market Capitalization Achieves $30.26 Million (YAM)

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, YAM v1 has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One YAM v1 token can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM v1 has a market cap of $30.26 million and $17,220.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00058489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00367942 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00023075 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

YAM v1 Profile

YAM v1 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM v1’s official website is yam.finance

Buying and Selling YAM v1

YAM v1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM v1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM v1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

