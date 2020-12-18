Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW) were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.47 and last traded at $30.46. Approximately 6,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 22,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

