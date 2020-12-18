Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.79 and last traded at $50.77. Approximately 3,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 25,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 5.90% of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

