Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) Shares Up 0.3%

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.35 and last traded at $48.35. 2,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 13,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.