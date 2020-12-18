Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.15 and last traded at $111.15. 379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99.

Xero Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XROLF)

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, Xero tax tools, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Xero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.