Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 354,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 194,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
XENE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.
