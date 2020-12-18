Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 354,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 194,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

XENE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. Analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

