Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

