Xaya (CHI) Trading Up 1% Over Last Week

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Xaya has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $1,316.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xaya has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,125,826 coins and its circulating supply is 44,983,699 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

