Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg Buys 28,429 Shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Stock

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 28,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $371,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 14,457 shares of MedAvail stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $176,953.68.

NASDAQ MDVL traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 62,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 245.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MedAvail in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on MedAvail in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Inc, a healthcare technology company, operates as an independent retail pharmacy chain. The company also provides licenses and sells hardware and software solutions to health systems, retailers, and other industry players. Its solutions help customers to control their pharmacy operations to bring convenience, automation, and service for their patients and members.

