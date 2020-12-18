WPP’s (WPP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WPP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of WPP stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.48. 8,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,501. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in WPP in the second quarter valued at $1,482,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the second quarter valued at $492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 70.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 150,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 361.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 708,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after purchasing an additional 555,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

