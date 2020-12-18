WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 920 ($12.02) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.30) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 872.54 ($11.40).

WPP stock opened at GBX 815 ($10.65) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81. WPP plc has a 52-week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 725.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 651.47. The company has a market capitalization of £9.99 billion and a PE ratio of -4.34.

In related news, insider Mark Read acquired 85,000 shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £481,950 ($629,670.76).

WPP plc (WPP.L) Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

