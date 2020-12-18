WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WOWU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980. WOWI has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85.

About WOWI

WOWI, Inc, an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies.

