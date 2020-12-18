WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of WOWU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980. WOWI has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85.
About WOWI
Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for WOWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.