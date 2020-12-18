Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In other Worthington Industries news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 12,557 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $627,724.43. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,271 shares of company stock worth $4,420,743 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.