Worthington Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Worthington Industries has increased its dividend by 20.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

WOR stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.11. 1,178,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In other Worthington Industries news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $91,507.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,931.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard G. Welch sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $93,080.25. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,743. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

