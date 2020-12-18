WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Stock Price Up 1.4%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.05 and last traded at $107.00. 232,926 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 133,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.51.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.94 and its 200-day moving average is $98.33.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLN. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 66,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.