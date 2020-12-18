WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Trading 1.4% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.79 and last traded at $84.71. 10,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 22,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 377.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

