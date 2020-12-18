WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) Trading Up 1%

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.29 and last traded at $63.28. Approximately 3,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 17,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.68.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $4,302,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

