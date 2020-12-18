WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.59 and last traded at $66.32. 206,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 417,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEDJ. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

