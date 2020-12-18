WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) Stock Price Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.53 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 17,799 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 6,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.03% of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund, formerly WisdomTree Dreyfus Emerging Currency Fund, seeks to achieve total returns reflective of both money market rates in selected emerging market countries available to foreign investors and changes to the value of these currencies relative to the United States dollar.

