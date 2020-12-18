Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Trading 6.7% Higher

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.81 and last traded at $42.41. 125,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 69,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

The stock has a market cap of $479.94 million, a P/E ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $104.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 521.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

