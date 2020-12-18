WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Stock Price Up 11.6%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)’s share price rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 1,487,217 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 334,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

WOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $871.06 million, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 485.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 64,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

