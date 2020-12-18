Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Trading Up 6.6%

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) was up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 747,172 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 721,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FREE shares. TheStreet upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREE)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

