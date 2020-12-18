WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.24 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $60.07 million and approximately $49,368.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006431 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.