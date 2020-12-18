Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Trading 11.1% Higher

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) traded up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.09. 5,070,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 4,889,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Westwater Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Westwater Resources by 525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Westwater Resources by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

