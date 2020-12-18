Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.35. Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 31,000 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRG shares. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.10 price objective on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.05 to C$0.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The firm has a market cap of C$33.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.65.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$13.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 155,500 shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,937,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,305,000.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

