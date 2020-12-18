Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by King Street Capital Management L.P.

King Street Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 55.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.4% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. King Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,282,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,182,000 after purchasing an additional 415,140 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 28,426 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 142.3% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 397,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 233,425 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,604,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,731,000 after buying an additional 484,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.28.

WFC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. 51,104,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,450,445. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

