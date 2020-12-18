WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Stock Price Down 27.3%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) dropped 27.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 54,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 531% from the average daily volume of 8,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut WEG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get WEG alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08.

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, utility vehicles and locomotives, and urban and sea transportation.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.