WebDollar One Day Volume Tops $5,504.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. WebDollar has a total market cap of $521,942.75 and $5,504.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Bitrabbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WebDollar

WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 15,718,705,128 coins and its circulating supply is 11,770,756,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar . WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io

Buying and Selling WebDollar

WebDollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

