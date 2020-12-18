WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 52,411 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,411 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. 51,875,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,453,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.28.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.