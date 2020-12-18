WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 109,412 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 153.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,538,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,598. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $194.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.