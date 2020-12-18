WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92,435.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,626 shares during the period. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 127.6% in the second quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,988,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,584 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $370.49. 6,685,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,607,281. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.73 and a 200 day moving average of $336.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $372.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

