WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $18.51 Million in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 320,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,513,000. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.46. The stock had a trading volume of 327,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,093. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $63.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84.

