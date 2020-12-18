WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.36. 759,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,271. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.40. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

