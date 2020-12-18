WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $108.97. 10,650,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,827,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,773 shares of company stock worth $13,167,317. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

